Puljujarvi underwent double hip surgery and is out indefinitely. The Hurricanes won't make him a qualifying offer, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent Saturday, Chris Johnston of TSN reports.

Puljujarvi had five goals, 16 points and 139 hits in 75 outings with Edmonton and Carolina in 2022-23. The 25-year-old forward might be able to earn a bottom-six spot somewhere if he's healthy in time for the start of the 2023-24 campaign.