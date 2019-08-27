Jesse Puljujarvi: Signs with Finnish club
Puljujarvi (hip) signed a one-year contract with Karpat of the Finnish Liiga on Tuesday.
Puljujarvi hasn't been able to acclimate to the North American brand of hockey since being selected by the Oilers with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, totaling just 17 goals and 37 points in 139 appearances with the big club. A return home for the Finnish forward may be exactly what he needs to build his confidence, as he should immediately step in and be a dominant force for Karpat. Puljujarvi's one-year deal with Karpat also has an out clause that will permit him to return to the NHL at any point prior to Dec. 1, so if he's producing at a high level overseas during the first few months of the season, it's possible that he and the Oilers will come to terms on a deal that will allow him to finish the 2019-20 campaign in Edmonton. The 21-year-old obviously won't be worth a pick in redraft leagues, but he'll be a highly intriguing midseason pickup if he does indeed return to North America prior to the Dec. 1 deadline.
More News
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Will get qualifying offer•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Seeking trade from Oilers•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Undergoes surgery on both hips•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Set for hip surgery•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Facing long-term absence•
-
Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi: Shifts to IR•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.