Jesse Puljujarvi: Signs with Finnish club

Puljujarvi (hip) signed a one-year contract with Karpat of the Finnish Liiga on Tuesday.

Puljujarvi hasn't been able to acclimate to the North American brand of hockey since being selected by the Oilers with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, totaling just 17 goals and 37 points in 139 appearances with the big club. A return home for the Finnish forward may be exactly what he needs to build his confidence, as he should immediately step in and be a dominant force for Karpat. Puljujarvi's one-year deal with Karpat also has an out clause that will permit him to return to the NHL at any point prior to Dec. 1, so if he's producing at a high level overseas during the first few months of the season, it's possible that he and the Oilers will come to terms on a deal that will allow him to finish the 2019-20 campaign in Edmonton. The 21-year-old obviously won't be worth a pick in redraft leagues, but he'll be a highly intriguing midseason pickup if he does indeed return to North America prior to the Dec. 1 deadline.