Jesse Puljujarvi: Staying in Finland all year

Puljujarvi confirmed he won't return to the NHL this season even if the Oilers trade his rights, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

After three underwhelming seasons with the Oilers, Puljujarvi signed with Kapat of the Finnish Liiga in August with the hopes of rediscovering the skills that propelled Edmonton to pick him fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. It's reported that he's regaining his confidence, and it shows with 11 goals and 20 points through 18 games with Karpat. The 21-year-old's deal with Karpat allowed him to return to the NHL before Dec. 1, but Puljujarvi feels it's best for his development to stay overseas. He'll look to make another push for the NHL next season, and there's a good chance he's traded from the Oilers by then.