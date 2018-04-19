Jets' Adam Lowry: Activity limited on non-game days
Lowry has missed multiple practices, including Thursday's session, NHL.com reports.
There's no word of an injury and it appears that the Jets are strategically resting the 6-foot-5, 210-pound center to keep him fresh during the playoff grind. As noted in this latest report, Lowry was withheld from practice between Games 3 and 4 against the Wild, but the heavy hitter has yet to miss a contest in the conference quarterfinals.
