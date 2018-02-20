Coach Paul Maurice surmised Wednesday that Lowry (upper body) could return to the lineup by mid-March, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Lowry's timetable was unclear following his placement on injured reserve in early February, but the latest development provides more clarity on that front. More information should begin to percolate to the surface as he begins making progress toward a return, with a skate before practice marking the first step in Lowry's recovery.