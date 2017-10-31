Lowry (upper body) could be eligible to play against the Canadiens on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The news that Lowry is targeting a Saturday return to action effectively rules him out for the Jets' next two contests. The 24-year-old will need to ditch the non-contact jersey during Winnipeg's upcoming practices in order to continue his recovery from his upper-body ailment. Once Lowry is given the greenlight, Marko Dano or Brendan Lemieux could be headed for AHL Manitoba.