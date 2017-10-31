Jets' Adam Lowry: Aiming for Saturday return
Lowry (upper body) could be eligible to play against the Canadiens on Saturday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The news that Lowry is targeting a Saturday return to action effectively rules him out for the Jets' next two contests. The 24-year-old will need to ditch the non-contact jersey during Winnipeg's upcoming practices in order to continue his recovery from his upper-body ailment. Once Lowry is given the greenlight, Marko Dano or Brendan Lemieux could be headed for AHL Manitoba.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...