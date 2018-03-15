Jets' Adam Lowry: Aiming for Sunday return
Lowry (upper body) will take part in Saturday's practice decision and could suit up versus Dallas on Sunday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Lowry -- who has played in just two of the Jets' previous 28 outings due to injuries -- will miss at least one more game, as this news effectively rules him out for Thursday's tilt against Chicago. Lowry's pending reintroduction to the lineup -- along with Mark Scheifele's (upper body) impending return -- could see both Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia relegated to the press box.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...