Lowry (upper body) will take part in Saturday's practice decision and could suit up versus Dallas on Sunday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry -- who has played in just two of the Jets' previous 28 outings due to injuries -- will miss at least one more game, as this news effectively rules him out for Thursday's tilt against Chicago. Lowry's pending reintroduction to the lineup -- along with Mark Scheifele's (upper body) impending return -- could see both Brandon Tanev and Joel Armia relegated to the press box.