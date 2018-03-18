Jets' Adam Lowry: Ascends from IR, will play Sunday
Lowry (upper body) was activated from injured reserve and will play Sunday against the Stars, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Lowry has suited up for just two of the last 27 games due to injuries, but he appears ready to get back on track. The bottom-six winger has compiled eight goals and 14 points through 35 games, but his physical contributions -- 95 hits -- are much more valuable to the Jets. Lowry makes the occasional appearance on the power play, which is the peak of his fantasy value since the Jets convert on a whopping 23.7 percent of power plays -- ranked third in the league.
