Lowry logged an assist, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lowry made his biggest impacts in the third period. He fought Jarred Tinordi early in the frame and helped out on a Blake Wheeler empty-net goal near the end. Since the start of January, Lowry's offense has gone rather quiet -- he has four helpers and a minus-4 rating in his last 16 contests. The 29-year-old is at 25 points, four shy of matching his career high, through 53 games, and he's added 79 shots on net, 123 hits, 32 PIM and a plus-2 rating this season.