Lowry (upper body) will suit up against the Lightning on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Lowry returns to the lineup following an eight-game stint in the press box. Prior to getting hurt, the center had tallied seven points in his previous nine outings -- including a goal and an assist scored on the power play. With Mark Scheifele (upper body) still unavailable, the 24-year-old Lowry will continue to see an expanded role.