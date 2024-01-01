Lowry scored his seventh goal of the season in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

The veteran forward crashed the net and banged home the rebound on a Mason Appleton shot to get the Jets on the board early in the second period. Lowry is emerging from a nearly month-long slump in which he managed only one point (a goal) through 12 games, and over the last four contests he's produced two tallies and three points. His bottom-six role and lack of power-play time gives him little fantasy appeal in most formats, but Lowry is on pace for a career-best campaign with 17 points through 35 games.