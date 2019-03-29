Jets' Adam Lowry: Big game in loss
Lowry had two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.
What a game. Lowry was living the dream, but he's just not fantasy fodder. The points snapped a nine-game drought. He now has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) in 73 games.
