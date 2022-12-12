Lowry scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Lowry tallied just 35 seconds into the third period to put an end to Charlie Lindgren's shutout bid. This was Lowry's third goal in fourth games, as the Jets' third-line center is starting to find a groove on offense. He's up to seven tallies, 17 points, 49 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-7 rating through 27 contests. He had just 21 points in 79 outings last year, but he's poised to shatter that mark, which could find him on fantasy rosters as a depth forward in deeper formats.