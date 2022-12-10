Lowry scored a third-period goal during Friday's 3-1 win over the host Blackhawks.

Receiving a cross-crease pass from Jansen Harkins, Lowry beat goalie Arvid Soderblom for his second goal in three games. The 29-year-old center generated four shots in 15:12 of ice time, including 2:00 on the power play and 2:04 on the penalty kill. The versatile bottom-six skater has produced four points in his past four games and is providing depth scoring for the streaking Jets, who have won four straight games.