Lowry (upper body) will rejoin the lineup against Calgary on Thursday, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Lowry's return -- along with that of Andrew Copp (undisclosed) -- will relegated Brendan Lemieux and Nicolas Petan to the press box. With 10 points in 34 outings this season, the 25-year-old Lowry could still challenge for the 30-point threshold this year, a mark he missed by just one point in 2017-18.