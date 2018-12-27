Jets' Adam Lowry: Cleared for action
Lowry (upper body) will rejoin the lineup against Calgary on Thursday, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Lowry's return -- along with that of Andrew Copp (undisclosed) -- will relegated Brendan Lemieux and Nicolas Petan to the press box. With 10 points in 34 outings this season, the 25-year-old Lowry could still challenge for the 30-point threshold this year, a mark he missed by just one point in 2017-18.
