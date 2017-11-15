Jets' Adam Lowry: Collects two points against Coyotes
Lowry scored his second goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Coyotes.
Lowry only has three points on the season, but the power forward did pot a goal against Vegas a few days ago and dishes out plenty of hits. The third-line center isn't seeing power-play time right now, but he put up a career-high 15-goals last season and is a valuable depth scorer. The 24-year-old is worth a look in some very deep leagues, especially considering that the Jets appear to be trending upwards.
