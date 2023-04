Lowry collected a goal and an assist in Winnipeg's 6-2 victory over San Jose on Monday.

Lowry had just one point (an assist) over his previous six contests. Through 80 games in 2022-23, he's provided 12 goals and 35 points. The 30-year-old might not be a major offensive contributor, but he has taken a significant step up compared to his 2021-22 finish of 21 points in 79 outings.