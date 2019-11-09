Jets' Adam Lowry: Cracks goose egg with empty-netter
Lowry scored an empty-net goal and fired four shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Lowry opened the year with 14 scoreless outings before filling the empty cage on a give-and-go with Andrew Copp late in the third period. Lowry has added 47 hits and 20 shots through 15 appearances in 2019-20. He's topped 20 points in four of his five previous campaigns, and he's also recorded at least 200 hits three times, but it's not quite clicking for the 26-year-old yet.
