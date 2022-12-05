Lowry was credited with two assists during Sunday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Ducks.

Coming off consecutive pointless contests, Lowry rebounded Sunday with a pair of helpers and shared the team lead with a plus-2 rating. The 29-year-old center dished out multiple assists for the second time this season as the Jets rallied with five unanswered tallies. Considering Lowry has not earned a power-play point since Oct. 19 and he averages fewer than two shots per game, his fantasy value remains limited.