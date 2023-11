Lowry scored a shorthanded empty-net goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Lowry has two goals and two helpers over his four-game point streak. His tally was his second shorthanded point of the campaign. Overall, the 30-year-old forward has four goals, nine assists, 23 shots on net, 36 hits, 15 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 19 appearances.