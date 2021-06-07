Lowry scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.

Lowry gave the Jets some life with his tally at 17:51 of the second period, but that was it for the offense. The 28-year-old forward has been productive with two goals, two assists, 12 shots on net and 39 hits through seven playoff contests. The Jets haven't been able to replace Mark Scheifele's offense during the star center's suspension. Lowry will be one of many players called upon to step up if their season is to continue beyond Monday's Game 4.