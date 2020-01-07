Jets' Adam Lowry: Dishes out five hits
Lowry recorded five hits, one block and two shots against the Habs on Monday.
Lowry was held off the scoresheet for the fifth straight game. The St. Louis native is also bogged down in a 12-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 10 versus Detroit. The return of Andrew Copp could bolster the third line's offensive upside and help Lowry bring his pointless streak to a close.
