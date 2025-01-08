Lowry logged two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Lowry earned his first multi-point effort since Nov. 5 against Utah. The 31-year-old center has a decent nine points over 18 games since the start of December while continuing to play heavy defensive minutes in a middle-six role. Lowry is up to 10 goals, 14 helpers, 59 shots on net, 78 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating over 42 appearances. He remains on track to reach the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.