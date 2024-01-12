Lowry provided two assists, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Lowry's second two-assist game in a row. He was a key part of the Jets' late rally in the third period, earning the primary helper on goals by Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers to help extend the team's winning streak to eight games. For the season, Lowry has been steady with 22 points, 57 shots, 71 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 41 appearances. He's on pace for a career year, which would see him top the 40-point mark for the first time if he can sustain it in the second half.