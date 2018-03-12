Lowry (upper body) took part in Monday's game-day skate sporting a regular jersey, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

While Lowry is not expected to be in action against Washington on Monday, the fact that he has been cleared for contact is a big step in his recovery. When the winger slots back into the lineup remains to be seen, but Matt Hendricks figures to be the odd man out once Lowry is given the all-clear.