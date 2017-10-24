Jets' Adam Lowry: Doubtful against Penguins
Lowry (upper body) is not expected to suit up versus Pittsburgh on Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Lowry will miss his fourth straight contest and, factoring in the fact that the Jets are set for a back-to-back, should probably be considered doubtful to play Friday against Columbus as well. Prior to getting hurt, the Minnesota native registered nine shots on goal, 11 hits, and four blocks, but doesn't have any points to show for his efforts. Once given the all-clear, Lowry could find himself in a position battle with Matt Hendricks (undisclosed), who is expected back soon.
