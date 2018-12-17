Lowry notched an assist versus the Lightning on Sunday, his 100th career point.

Lowry shook off a five-game pointless streak with his helper against Tampa Bay. In 33 appearances this season, the 25-year-old has tallied 10 points and should be able to comfortably hit the 20-point threshold for a third consecutive year or possibly challenge for his career-high mark of 29 set during the 2016-17 campaign.