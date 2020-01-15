Jets' Adam Lowry: Earns assist in win
Lowry registered an assist, three hits and two PIM against Vancouver on Tuesday.
While Lowry may have ended an eight-game pointless streak, he remains stuck in a 16-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 10 versus Detroit. The St. Louis native is on pace to reach the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive year and could provide solid mid-range fantasy value in deeper formats.
