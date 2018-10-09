Jets' Adam Lowry: Expected to suit up Tuesday
Lowry (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's contest against the Kings, Jason Bell of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Apparently Lowry's absence from practice Monday was nothing more than a maintenance day. The 25-year-old forward should assume his regular role centering a bottom-six line.
