Lowry aggravated his upper-body injury and he's been ruled out for Saturday's home clash with the Avalanche, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound tank flank is reportedly day-to-day with his ailment, and the Jets aren't exactly confident that he'll play Tuesday, either. Still, especially since he's experienced a setback, we'd expect him to be reevaluated often in the coming days.