Lowry scored a goal and added three hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Lowry opened the scoring at 10:41 of the first period. The 27-year-old has picked up three goals and an assist during his four-game point streak after opening the year with two scoreless outings. He also has 15 hits, nine shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in six games overall.