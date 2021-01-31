Lowry notched an assist and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Lowry had the lone helper on Mason Appleton's tally in the first period. That gave Lowry a six-game point streak, during which he's produced four goals and four assists. That's all of his offense through eight games this year, although the 27-year-old forward has added 20 hits, 16 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. Fantasy managers in need of a physical player on a career-best heater could add Lowry, but don't expect the streak to last much longer.