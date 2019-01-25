Lowry has registered a mere three shots on goal in his previous seven contests.

Unsurprisingly given his limited opportunities, Lowry also is stuck in a seven-game goal drought. The winger has hit the 100-shot mark twice in his career and could do so again this season, but he will need to start picking up the pace soon. If the Missouri native continues to struggle, he could see himself facing a challenge for minutes from Nicolas Petan.