Lowry scored twice Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

He opened the scoring at 4:28 of the first on a penalty shot aftering being hooked from behind on a breakaway. Lowry then gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead just 15 seconds into the second. He tucked the biscuit in the basket inside the right post after getting a reverse pass behind the net. Lowry went into the record books a few seconds later when Nino Niederreiter scored at the 33 second mark of the same frame. Those goals were the fastest two from the start of a period in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise history. Lowry is on a three-game, four-point streak (two goals, two assists), and he has six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. His great start continues.