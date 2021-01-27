Lowry produced a goal and two assists in a 6-4 win over Edmonton on Tuesday. He also chipped in with six shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating.

Lowry's deflection goal just under seven minutes into the third period put the Jets ahead 5-3 and proved to be the game-winner. He had already assisted on goals by Andrew Copp and Mathieu Perreault in the first period for his first multi-point performance of the season. His six shots were also a season high. The 27-year-old owns four goals and three assists through seven games.