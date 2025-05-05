Lowry scored a goal on four shots, added seven hits and went plus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Blues in Game 7.

Lowry scored at 16:10 of the second overtime period, allowing the Jets to advance to the second round after they came within seconds of elimination. This was his third goal over seven contests in the postseason. The captain has added 14 shots on net, 32 hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He'll continues to see a larger role while Mark Scheifele (upper body) remains on the mend.