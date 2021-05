Lowry registered an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Lowry had the secondary helper on Mason Appleton's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Lowry enjoyed a bounce-back campaign after posting just 10 points in 49 contests last season. In 2020-21, he had 10 goals, 24 points, 81 shots on net, 161 hits and a plus-6 rating in 52 outings, mainly in a middle-six role.