Lowry scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added a fighting major in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Lowry fought Jack McBain after the Coyotes center roughed up Brenden Dillon early in the second period. In the third, Lowry would add the last goal of the game to secure the Jets' sixth straight win. The 30-year-old has focused more on the defensive side of things lately, collecting just four points with 18 PIM, 11 hits and eight blocked shots over the last eight games. He's at eight goals, 18 points, 52 shots on net, 68 hits, 35 blocks, 40 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 39 contests overall as a solid do-it-all forward for fantasy.