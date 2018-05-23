Jets' Adam Lowry: Goalless streak drags on
Lowry ended the year on a 32-game goal drought dating back to Dec. 29.
While Lowry may not be the most prolific scorer, fantasy owners were certainly hoping he'd produce closer to his 2016-17 numbers (15 goals) than his eight tallies this year. The winger's productivity was limited by the fact that he appeared in a mere 45 contests due to various injuries. If he can stay healthy during 2018-19, the St. Louis native should be capable of pushing for the 30-point threshold in a bottom-six role.
