Lowry (upper body) has been deemed probable for Monday's contest in Dallas, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

The pivot's injury has limited him to just four games in 2017-18, with Lowry failing to find the scoresheet in each one. Expect the team to give a further update on Lowry's chances to play following Monday's morning skate. If Lowry's able to go, expect him to center one of the team's bottom-two lines, a role he excelled in last season when he scored 15 goals and 29 points.