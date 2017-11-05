Jets' Adam Lowry: Good chance to play Monday
Lowry (upper body) has been deemed probable for Monday's contest in Dallas, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
The pivot's injury has limited him to just four games in 2017-18, with Lowry failing to find the scoresheet in each one. Expect the team to give a further update on Lowry's chances to play following Monday's morning skate. If Lowry's able to go, expect him to center one of the team's bottom-two lines, a role he excelled in last season when he scored 15 goals and 29 points.
