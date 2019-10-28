Jets' Adam Lowry: Handed two-game suspension
Lowry will serve a two-game ban for boarding on Calgary's Oliver Kylington on Saturday, the Department of Player Safety announced Monday.
Lowry is considered a repeat offender by the league, which was cited in the league's decision. With Lowry unavailable, David Gustafsson could be in line for a bump up to the third-line while the recently recalled Logan Shaw slots into the lineup versus the Ducks on Tuesday. Lowry will be eligible to return Nov. 2 against the Golden Knights in Vegas.
