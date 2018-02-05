Play

Lowry (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Although Lowry was already scheduled to miss Tuesday's tilt versus Arizona, the move is retroactive to Feb. 1, and won't effect Lowry's potential return for Friday's match against St. Louis. While the 24-year-old remains out, newly recalled Nicolas Petan appears to be in line to fill his roster spot.

