Lowry (upper body) will be in the lineup for Monday's clash in Dallas, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Lowry had already been deemed probable for the contest and Monday's morning skate indicated that he will serve as the team's third-line pivot with Andrew Copp and Brandon Tanev on his flanks. The Missouri native enjoyed a career-best season in 2016-17, scoring 15 goals and 29 points, and will be itching to build upon that success now that he's back in the fold for the Jets.