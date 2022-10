Lowry logged an assist and six hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Lowry has earned an assist in each of the last two games. The 29-year-old helped out on a Neal Pionk goal in the third period of Thursday's loss. In addition to two assists, Lowry has picked up 10 hits, four shots on net, three blocked shots and two PIM through four outings while serving as the Jets' third-line center to begin 2022-23.