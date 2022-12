Lowry earned a key assist during Thursday's 2-1 overtime victory over the visiting Predators.

In his ninth NHL season, Lowry is producing at a career-best rate, registering seven goals and 12 helpers in 29 games. For his career, the 29-year-old center has compiled 187 points in 568 games. Lowry, who engaged in a fight with Tanner Jeannot on Thursday, earned the primary assist on Kyle Connor's game-winner in overtime and added two hits and a plus-1 rating.