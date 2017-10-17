Play

Lowry (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday retroactive to Oct. 12.

The retroactive placement makes Lowry eligible to come off the IR list for Friday's matchup with Minnesota, though it remains to be seen if he'll be ready to go for that contest either. Brendan Lemieux was recalled from AHL Manitoba in a corresponding move.

