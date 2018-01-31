Jets' Adam Lowry: Ice time limited Tuesday
Lowry logged a mere 14:44 of ice time in his first game back from injury against the Lightning on Tuesday.
With his minutes seemingly capped, Lowry was held to tallying just three shots, a trio of hits and two blocks versus Tampa Bay. The St. Louis native is averaging 15:33 of ice time on the year and should get back to that level of action once he shakes off the rust. The winger did not take shifts on the power play Tuesday, which could factor into his decrease in ice time.
