Jets' Adam Lowry: Ineffective against Wild
Lowry managed a mere one shot on goal and two hits versus Minnesota on Tuesday.
Considering Lowry has put just three shots on net in his last five outings, it's pretty surprising to see he has three points over that stretch as well. Lined up with Brandon Tanev and Andrew Copp, Lowry and company constitute a checking line that won't be tasked with providing much in terms of offensive support.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...