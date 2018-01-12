Lowry (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jim Toth of TSN 1290 reports.

Lowry's move to IR is retroactive to Jan. 5, making him eligible to return whenever he is healthy. It seems probable the winger will sit out through Saturday's game against the Wild, however, given that there is a bye week on deck for the Jets. He will need to be activated from injured reserve before rejoining the game action, at which point his status should be updated again.