Lowry will sit out Sunday's game against the Sharks due to an upper-body injury, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Lowry sat out of Saturday's practice and even took warmups prior to Sunday's game, but he wasn't feeling well enough to go. He has eight goals and 14 points through 33 games this season, and Lowry has dished out 88 hits in that span. The young winger will be replaced by Jack Roslovic on the third line.