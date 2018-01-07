Jets' Adam Lowry: Late scratch Sunday
Lowry will sit out Sunday's game against the Sharks due to an upper-body injury, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Lowry sat out of Saturday's practice and even took warmups prior to Sunday's game, but he wasn't feeling well enough to go. He has eight goals and 14 points through 33 games this season, and Lowry has dished out 88 hits in that span. The young winger will be replaced by Jack Roslovic on the third line.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...